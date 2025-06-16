SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A double stabbing in Southwest Miami-Dade has left a man dead and another one injured.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 10:35 a.m., Monday, to the area of Bird Road and Southwest 112th Avenue following reports of a man armed with a knife.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing a large police presence.

Officials said one person was stabbed by a nearby TD Bank and a second victim was stabbed at a nearby bus stop.

Detectives said that second victim got on a bus and went five blocks away from the scene and then called police.

7News cameras captured a parked county bus with police tape around it along Southwest 107th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the two victims to a local hospital, one in stable and another in critical condition.

The victim in critical condition succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies took a man into custody at the scene and are determining his involvement.

A witness at the bus stop said the area is safe and the large police presence scared her.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear. Authorities have not released the names of the suspect or victims.

