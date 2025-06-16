SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A double stabbing in Southwest Miami-Dade has left a man dead and another one injured.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 10:35 a.m., Monday, to the area of Bird Road and Southwest 112th Avenue following reports of a man armed with a knife.

Detectives said one of the victims got on a bus and went five blocks away from the scene and then called police.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the two victims to a local hospital, one in stable and another in critical condition.

The victim in critical condition succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies took a man into custody at the scene and are determining his involvement.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear. Authorities have not released the names of the suspect or victims.

