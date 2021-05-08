1 dead, 1 injured after fiery wrong-way crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A wrong-way crash in Miami left one person dead and another critically injured, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the westbound lanes of State Road 836, near Northwest 17th Avenue, just after 7:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a black Hyundai was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway when it collided head-on into a white Nissan. The impact caused one of the cars to catch fire.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cellphone video posted to sicial media by Only in Dade captured dirst responders and good Samaritans as they rendered aid to the driver of the Hyundai.

The surviving driver was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

FHP and police temporarily shut down 836 near the scene of the crash. It has since reopened to traffic.

