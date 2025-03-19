NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead and another is injured after shots rang out in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 88th Street and 23rd Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the rear of the home, where a tarp covered a body. Deputies and paramedics were also seen conversing and apparently gathering evidence.

Deputies confirmed a man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said further investigation revealed another man took himself to a nearby hospital as he was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said they will speak to the other man to determine his involvement in the incident.

Details about a potential subject remain unclear.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting.

