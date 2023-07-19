FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - One person was killed and another person was injured after a shooting occurred inside a Walmart in Florida City that led police to take one person into custody.

Miami-Dade Police have taken over the investigation into the incident, which occurred just before 3 p.m., Wednesday at the large retailer located at 33501 S. Dixie Highway.

Investigators said two people suffered gunshot wounds during the incident.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a third person required medical attention for a panic attack resulting from the incident.

Investigators said a woman drove herself to the hospital to be treated for a head injury she suffered when she slipped and fell. Paramedics treated five other people at the scene for minor cuts and scrapes.

MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta provided further details about the incident at a news conference held Wednesday evening.

“What we do know is that … there was an altercation amongst two groups. Three individuals on each side where these individuals had some type of altercation amongst each other,” he said. “It escalated into a physical altercation where one of the produced a firearm, discharged it, striking these two individuals.”

Zabaleta said the surviving victim was transported by ground to Jackson South Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.

“From what we understand, [this patient] was not involved in this altercation, happens to be a customer who appears to be struck by a stray bullet,” he said.

Police said the other victim was airlifted to the hospital and succumbed to their injuries. They said this individual was one of the six people involved in the altercation.

Witnesses said they heard several shots.

“I heard the shots, and everyone was coming out,” said a woman.

“I heard six shots, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,'” said a man.

Florida City Police units rushed to the store to find the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Homestead Police and MDPD units also responded to the scene and taped off the area.

“Everybody started running, so I ran out the side door, man. I know at least two people got hit,” said a man who was inside the store.

One of the witnesses said the shooting took place near the nail salon inside the Walmart.

“When I went, like, to exit in the front, I saw a family crying, and I saw the guy laying down on the floor shot,” said a man.

Cellphone video from inside the shared on social media by True Homestead captured a woman saying in Spanish, “They’ve left.”

The footage then captured people screaming in the background. People were seen rushing to a person lying on the ground in front of the nail salon.

One customer who did not want to be identified said she was in the bathroom when she heard echoes of gunshots.

“Then, all of a sudden, I heard shots, I don’t know how many,” she said.

The customer said her friend was waiting for her outside.

“I dropped my phone, and everybody started running,” she said. “I heard people yelling to everyone to get out of the store. Next thing I know, people were pushing me, and I ended up out of the store.”

The customer said she got separated from her friend. Now she desperately wants to know if he’s OK, but with a broken phone, she has no way of checking in on him.

“I’m terrified right now, ’cause I don’t know where he’s at,” she said. “I don’t know if he’s OK, I don’t know if he got shot, I don’t know if he’s alive, I don’t know if he’s here.”

The customer said she remembers hearing screams, seeing police and getting shoved to safety.

“I kind of got rushed and pushed out to the side. Everyone was running; I kind of just got pushed into it,” she said. “It was like a stampede, and everyone just kept running, so I kind of just followed them, with the rush. When I got here I walked across, and it’s where I’ve been since.”

It took police roughly 45 minutes to clear out the Walmart. Several witnesses were seen waiting outside of the store.

Police said they detained one person into custody, and four others who might be involved fled the scene.

Law enforcement officers are diligently working to gather more information and secure the scene for further investigation.

Walmart released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by what took place in our Florida City store, and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones. The store is closed at this time. We will work closely with local law enforcement through the course of their investigation and will refer further questions to police.“

The store remained closed Wednesday evening. It’s unclear when it will reopen.

“This is what it’s like nowadays; it’s like that everywhere,” said the customer who spoke with 7News.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

