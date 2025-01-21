NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A physical altercation between two men outside of a club in Northwest Miami-Dade led to a shooting that killed one of them and sent the other to the hospital.

The incident was first reported around 2:11a.m.,Tuesday in front of Club Climaxxx on Northwest 27th Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene, where they said, they found both men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

It appears that the man who died initiated a fight between the other man, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

The second man underwent surgery and is now listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.