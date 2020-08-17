1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting near county line in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and another was taken into custody after, police said, shots rang out near the Miami-Dade/Broward county line, feet away from a father and his 9-year-old son who were involved in a car crash moments later.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the violent chain of events happened at the shopping center at County Line Plaza located at 215th Street and Northeast 10th Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said a 19-year-old man got into an argument with the subject, who then opened fire, striking the victim multiple times.

At that moment, the father said, he was pulling into the gas station with his son.

“I was pulling into the gas station to get some gas, and the next thing you know, I just hear some shots ringing out,” said the father, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

According to police, the bullets nearly hit the father and his son.

“When the bullet hit the car, all I heard was my son screaming like I never heard before, man. The worst feeling in my life, man,” the father said.

The father said he and his son are OK, despite the bullets ripping through their family car, which crashed into a white car.

“I just thought to protect my child. I was just trying to get out of there,” he said.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where showing the two cars involved in the collision.

Police said, aside from bumps and bruises, nobody inside the vehicles was badly injured.

Paramedics transported the victim to Aventura Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said no one involved in the crash from either car had anything to do with the shooting.

Officers later detained a man in dreadlocks east of the scene and took him in for questioning.

The 7-Eleven parking lot was later filled with over a dozen evidence markers where the bullets fell.

Just steps away from 7News’ on-air report, a bullet magazine was found, which was shown to detectives, who expanded their crime scene to include the clip, unsure at the time if it was connected to the shooting.

Police are glad the shooting didn’t include more victims, as it easily could have.

“Innocent people that are just driving along the street could get caught in the crossfire,” Miami-Dade Police detective Chris Thomas said.

“My whole thing was saving my child, man. You feel what I’m saying? If I couldn’t get out there without saving my child, man, I don’t know what I would’ve did,” the father said.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance video, and they don’t have a motive in the case.

As of Monday night, no charges have been filed against the man they took into custody.

Police have not released the victim’s name, as they continue to investigate.

