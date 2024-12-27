CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Cutler Bay gas station that left one man dead and another in custody.

According to Miami-Dade Police, two men got into an argument at the Mobil station along South Dixie Highway, near Caribbean Boulevard, at around midnight on Friday.

The argument would escalate when, detectives said, the suspect produced a firearm and fired several shots.

Paramedics with Miami Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson South Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect initially fled the scene but was later taken into custody after returning. He is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Police have not identified the suspect or specified their relationship to the victim, as they continue to investigate.

