HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and another was taken into custody after a dispute between neighbors led to a shooting in Hialeah, police said.

Hialeah Police units responded to reports of shots fired near 710 East Ninth Street. Upon arriving, officers found one person dead and took another into custody.

Investigators said they believe this was an isolated incident that appears to be a dispute between neighbors. They believe there are no further safety concerns to the public.

The investigation is in its early stages, so it’s unclear what the argument was about.

Police have not released any information about the victim or the person in custody, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.