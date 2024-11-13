NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol are investigating an accident that seriously injured one person and claimed the life of another.

The accident happened Wednesday morning within the intersection of Okeechobee Road and Krome Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge pickup truck and a Ford pickup truck crashed into each other.

The man driving the Ford truck was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge truck would not survive the crash.

The Southbound lanes of Okeechobee Road are closed causing heavy congestions and delays in the area.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

