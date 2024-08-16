NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a fire broke out inside a mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade, a law enforcement source said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the blaze near Northwest 27th Avenue and 76th Street, just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

7News cameras showed heavy smoke billowing from the mobile home as firefighters battled the flames.

According to Miami-Dade Police, first responders arrived to find two victims in the home.

“Two victims inside, trapped,” said fire rescue officials on their radio. “Go with some of your crew and make your way to the rear of the structure.”

Police confirmed the elderly woman, whose neighbors said she was wheelchair-bound, was pronounced dead at the scene, and paramedics transported the elderly man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The elderly man was identified by his family as Frank Pineda.

His brother arrived at the home Friday morning to see the aftermath, trying to wrap his mind around the tragedy. He says he thinks the fire was suspicious.

“He was a good person. He didn’t cause problems and he worked hard,” said Pineda’s brother in Spanish.

Neighbors heartbroken by the loss described what they did to help.

“He always helps out the neighbors. The homeless people out in the street,” said Steven. “They were good people. They’re old people, you know, there’s the lady in the wheelchair.”

The flames ripped through the walls of the trailer home and left only charred remains.

“It felt devastating you know, it was something wrong. The fire started going off. A lot of my friends ran up to the trailer to try to open it up,” said Steven. “They couldn’t open it up. There wasn’t enough time.”

Fire crews contained the flames late Thursday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has been contacted for more details on this incident.

