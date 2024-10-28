MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash led to the cars erupting in flames outside of a Miami high school.

Miami Fire Rescue and Miami Police arrived at the scene on Monday afternoon, just outside iTech – Miami’s Mega Technology Magnet High School, located at 6101 NW 2nd Avenue.

A school board officer was allegedly the first to notify authorities after witnessing the crash.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where crews surrounded several vehicles that had been on fire following the accident.

Cellphone video revealed the moments one of the vehicles caught on fire. Flames were seen coming from the car.

According to rescue crews, at least one person was ejected out of one of the vehicles and suffered burns.

That person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

According to Miami Police, four victims were involved in the incident.

The roads between Northwest 60th Street and 61st Street and Second Avenue remain closed.

The vehicle did not make contact with the school.

An investigation is underway into what led to the crash.

