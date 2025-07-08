NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has died while another remains hospitalized in stable condition following reports of a double shooting in North Miami Beach.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Northeast 161st Street after 6p.m. Monday, where officials said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where one of the victim’s died from his injuries. The remaining victim is in stable condition.

Police were seen canvasing the area overnight into the early morning hours.

At last check, no arrest have been made.

