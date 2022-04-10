SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after, authorities said, a vehicle lost control and overturned in a lot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash near Bird Road and Southwest 67th Avenue, just after around 4:45 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said a 2011 Hyundai sedan was traveling westbound when it collided with several unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot of a car dealership and crashed into the building.

The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, troopers said.

Paramedics transported the front passenger to the hospital in stable condition.

Westbound lanes were closed near the scene of the crash throughout the investigation.

