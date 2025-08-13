MIAMI (WSVN) - One man has died and another was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood that led officers to detain a person of interest.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 10th Avenue, just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Neighbors told 7News they heard several shots ring out in the area.

“It was like six gunshots,” said an area resident.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 43-year-old man dead and another suffering from a gunshot wound.

As officers swarmed the area, residents were left shaken by the violence.

“It’s scary,” said Lesbia Miranda. “We know this area. It’s not the first time this happened. So like two months ago, the other street happened. It’s very dangerous.”

The injured man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Authorities say the two men were standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle stopped in front of them.

The driver of the vehicle got out and shot at both men and took off.

Detectives said they have detained a person of interest, who they believe to be a witness, for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

