1 dead, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Opa-Locka

MIAMI (WSVN) - A drive-by shooting in Opa-Locka has left one man dead and another critically injured.

Miami-Dade Police received a 911 call about the shooting that occurred in the neighborhood along Washington Avenue, near Northwest 22nd Avenue, at around 10 p.m., Friday.

According to police, witnesses told them that two gunmen in a blue vehicle, possibly a Chevy, pulled up outside of a home and started opening fire, striking two men, before driving away.

One of the men died at the scene, while the other was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Relatives of the deceased victim have identified him as Albert Fulmore.

His brother, Jeffrey Fullmore, said he was heartbroken as soon as he received the phone call notifying him about Albert’s death.

“She told me about, you know, my brother been shot and had passed away,” said Jeffrey. “My brother was on his way home from work he got caught up in an altercation where somebody got killed, I mean he got killed in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was a real good guy, and honestly, I’ll miss him a lot. I just hope that someone will come forward and let the officers know what happened so that we can get the guy who killed my brother.”

If you have any information on the shooting or the gunmen’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

