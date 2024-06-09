OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and one person was detained by police following a shooting in Opa-locka.

Opa-locka Police units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 142nd Lane, just before 8:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tansported the victim to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Back at the scene, officers set up a perimeter with help from Miami-Dade Police.

“I came out to leave to go get breakfast, and they was telling me I couldn’t leave,” said area resident King Jordan, “so I had to wait like an hour and a half before they gave me clearance, and after they gave me clearance to leave, I left.”

MDPD detectives said they detained an individual to determine their involvement in the shooting, but as of late Saturday night, it remains unclear whether that person is connected to the crime, as police continue their investigation.

