NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead and another person has been detained after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, a man was found with gunshot wounds near Northwest 51st Street and 29th Avenue in Miami Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

A person of interest was detained, according to detectives.

A deputy investigation is underway into how the incident occurred.

