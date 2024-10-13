MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the gunman who, they said, opened fire in a Miami neighborhood, leaving a man dead and sending another to the hospital.

7News cameras on Saturday night captured flowers placed in a driveway where, witnesses said, 35-year-old Robin Fernandez was shot dead and 32-year-old David Pichinte was critically wounded.

Marlon Castro Martinez, Fernandez’s cousin and a relative of Pichinte, told 7News that several shots were fired on this driveway, located on Northeast 77th Court, near First Court.

Castro Martinez said he was there when a man with a gun opened fire, striking Fernandez and Pichinte, at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

A Ring surveillance camera recorded audio of the gunshots.

City of Miami Police units responded to ShotSpotter alerts of several rounds of gunfire following an altercation.

Speaking in Spanish, Castro Martinez said he and his friends were hanging out when the shooter approached them.

“The man asked for a beer, and when we told him no, he became irate,” he said.

That was when, Castro Martinez said, the subject pulled a gun from his waistband.

“We saw the gun, and we took off running,” he said. “[The shooter] began chasing us all around the apartment building.”

Surveillance video captured several people running. Another camera captured one person running across a parking lot.

Once they got all around the building, Castro Martinez said, the shooter fired six rounds into Fernandez’s head, and when Pichinte tried to stop him, he was shot twice in the side.

Fernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was a noble person. We love him a lot, and we’re going to miss him,” said Castro Martinez.

Pichinte was transported to Jackson Medical Center’s Ryder Trauma Center in grave condition.

Detectives said a witness told them the subject is between 17 and 18 years old. On Saturday, they were seen going door to door asking neighbors about the shooting.

As of late Saturday night, police said they are still searching for a subject.

The incident has left neighbors on edge.

“He could be around, just walking at night,” said an area resident.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

