MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after they came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 45th Avenue, at around 8:40 p.m., Sunday.

Detectives said the victims were driving back from a party, and they were followed to the scene, and that was when shots were fired, striking the victims multiple times.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting.

Speaking with reporters, Miami Gardens Police Officer Diana Delgado-Gourgue said there were young children in the back seat of the vehicle that was targeted.

“There were three toddlers in the car; they did not sustain any injury,” she said. “We don’t have any information for our suspect at this time. We are currently investigating, we’re trying to get any information that we can.”

Police have shut down Northwest 183rd Street between 42nd and 47th avenues. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

