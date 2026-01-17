NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting outside of a strip club in Northwest Miami-Dade left one person dead and another in critical condition, authorities said.

The incident took place at the adult entertainment venue located along the 3600 block of Northwest South River Drive, early Saturday morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a fight outside the establishment, and shots were fired causing both victims to be struck.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported both patients to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. One of the victims was later pronounced dead.

MDSO detectives are currently investigating.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

