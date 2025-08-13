MIAMI (WSVN) - One man has died and another was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood that led officers to detain a witness.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 10th Avenue, just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said a car pulled up, the shooter got out and opened fire on the two men.

Neighbors told 7News they heard several shots ring out in the area.

“It was like six gunshots,” said an area resident.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 43-year-old man dead and another suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s body was on the ground and covered by a tarp.

As officers swarmed the area, residents were left shaken by the violence.

“It’s scary,” said Lesbia Miranda. “We know this area. It’s not the first time this happened. So like two months ago, the other street happened. It’s very dangerous.”

The injured man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Authorities said the two men were standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle stopped in front of them.

The driver of the vehicle got out and shot at both men and took off.

“There was a vehicle that got in font of them; they were both standing on the sidewalk. The vehicle got right by them. The driver stepped out and shot at both victims. This person came directly to shoot and possibly kill these two men that were shot at,” said City of Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Detectives said they have detained a witness for questioning but have not provided further details as to what may have led up to the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

Officials are urging anyone with any information—no matter how small—to come forward.

“We need the public’s help. We need anyone that was in this area between 6:40p.m. and 6:45p.m., and saw a vehicle leave this area or saw what happened in the shooting to please contact the City of Miami Police Department.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.