NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent rollover crash in North Miami left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

The crash occurred in the vicinity of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 122nd Street, just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews discovered two SUVs had overturned due to the collision.

Three individuals were involved in the incident.

One person succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An adult suffered severe traumatic injuries and was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Another person suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene.

Police have shut down Northwest Seventh Avenue for several blocks while they investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

