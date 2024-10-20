SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, leaving a man dead, sending another to the hospital and leading officers to detain a third, police said.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the double shooting in the area of Southwest 213th Place and 240th Street, at around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said three men were involved in an argument that escalated and a gun was fired, striking two of them.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene and pronounced one of the victims dead.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers took the third man into custody to determine his involvement in the incident.

The MDPD Homicide Bureau continues to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.