NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots rang out inside a corner market in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving a man dead and leading police to arrest another.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the shooting at the corner of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 92nd Street, just after 9 a.m., Wednesday.

“The victim was inside of the business, talking to a friend, when an unknown subject entered the business, produced a firearm and, without provocation, shot the victim,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin.

It was an unsettling start to the day for residents of this neighborhood.

“I just heard shots: one, two, three. Then it stopped; then it started again,” said a neighbor who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to find the victim dead inside the store.

“The subject then fled in an unknown direction,” said Martin.

“Wearing a black shirt and a dark blue or black hoodie,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

Police set up a perimeter along Northwest 94th Street, between 21st and 22nd avenues.

Authorities searched the area using K-9 units and a search helicopter.

“I’m advising someone’s hiding behind a shed, 2141 Northwest 91 Street,” said the dispatcher.

Miami Central High School was temporarily placed on lockdown as law enforcement continues its investigation.

Back where the killing happened, a group showed up just outside the police perimeter with a teen in tears. The group acknowledged being friends and family of the victim, but they declined to talk.

Investigators said officers were able to locate and apprehend the subject not far from the store.

Police have not identified the deceased man, as they continue to investigate.

