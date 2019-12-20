1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal rollover wreck in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Southwest Miami -Dade that left a man dead and another under arrest.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Bird Road and Southwest 127th Avenue, just before 3 a.m., Friday.

Officials said a black pickup truck and a maroon sports car collided.

7News cameras captured the overturned Toyota Tundra and the car with extensive damage.

Car parts and debris could still be seen scattered across the road, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the surviving driver was taken into custody. They said the individual was suspected to be under the influence but have not specified what charges he may face.

Police shut down the intersection while they investigated and reopened the lanes at around 10 a.m.

