1 cyclist killed, 1 injured after crash with MDPD cruiser on Virginia Key

MIAMI (WSVN) - An early morning bike ride on Virginia Key took a tragic turn after, investigators said, two cyclists collided with a Miami-Dade Police cruiser, leaving one of them dead and the other injured.

According to investigators, the crash took place along Arthur Lamb Jr. Road, off the Rickenbacker Causeway, just after 7 a.m., Sunday.

“Right now, the Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide Bureau is investigating this incident,” said MDPD detective Angel Rodriguez.

7News cameras captured officers rendering aid to the victims until more help arrived.

“We had different entities — from City of Miami Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue and the Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Department — respond to the scene,” said Rodriguez.

Paramedics transported both male cyclists to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. One of them arrived in stable condition, and the other was listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

“As far as the matter of cause of death and all of that information, that is to be determined pending the autopsy from the medical examiner’s office,” said Rodriguez.

Francisco Cabrera said he was out for a jog around the time of the crash.

“I heard some noises in the back. When I turned around, right away, two more police cars coming in,” he said.

Cabrera said that unfortunately this is something he sees too often.

“I’ve been running around here and biking for almost 10 years, and I’ve seen a lot of accidents over here,” he said.

Investigators have not provided details as to how the crash happened, but they said the officer involved is in shock.

“From the information that I got from the other officers that were the scene, supervisors, he was quite visibly shaken,” said Rodriguez.

Police have not released the cyclists’ identities, as they continue to investigate.

