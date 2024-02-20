SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man was arrested in connection to an attempted burglary that left an Aventura jewelry store damaged after officers raided an apartment in Southwest Miami-Dade. Several people were also detained during the raid.

7News cameras on Tuesday morning captured Aventura Police and multiple Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team vehicles arriving at the apartment building in the area off of 57th and Southwest 162nd Avenue. Officers also deployed several flash-bangs inside the home.

Residents in the area reacted to the raid.

“I was awakened by my younger brother, who does attend the high school across the street, saying that he was afraid to go outside because he had heard some really loud, what seemed to be gun shots,” Samantha Mazo said.

While no shots were fired, officers broke down the door at the home and were able to bring out several people in cuffs while they searched the residence.

“We saw some people being detained but they were released,” Mazo said. “We did see one sir in handcuffs and he was taken away from what it seemed to be, and after that, it was just more coming in and out of the house.”

According to Aventura PD, a warrant was executed at the residence following a monthslong investigation into the attempted burglary that happened at the International Jewelers Exchange, located at 19275 Biscayne Blvd.

The jewelry store was damaged on Oct. 19, 2023 after, police said, three would-be burglars crashed into it. They left the store empty-handed after finding out the display cases were empty.

As a result of the raid, Luis Angel Herrera Ramirez, 31, was arrested.

Mazo were shocked to see so many armored vehicles and so many officers in tactical gear wielding long guns.

“To know that something flew under the radar is terrifying,” Mazo said. “You never know who your neighbors are,” she said.

While the home raided was in Miami-Dade, the case originates out of Avenutra, which is about an hour away.

“It was concerning, it was weird,” Mazo said. “Usually, we deal with the regular Miami-Dade, but Aventura, it kind of, more red flags, you know, what really happened, what’s going on, how deep is, it is that serious, is it dangerous? We still live here.”

Ramirez was charged with one count of burglary/smash and grab, one count of grand theft auto due to the U-Haul truck used to crash into the store that was stolen and one count of criminal mischief/vandalism.

He was transported to the Dade County jail.

