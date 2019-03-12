1 arrested for DUI after car slams into home in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one in custody after a car crashed into a Northeast Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police took Cordarius Bacon into custody for driving under the influence on Tuesday.

7News spoke with the homeowner who said he woke up to the startling scene along Northeast 113th Terrace and 12th Avenue, just before 4 a.m.

The Ford Focus crashed into the living room of the home and took down part of a fence as well.

“I know maybe something happened around the neighborhood,” the homeowner said. “When I get to living room, I see the red lights and I opened the door. I see the car almost inside the house.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and transported the Bacon to North Shore Hospital after suffering a broken nose.

According to police, Bacon’s girlfriend called 911 after she witnessed him crash into the home shortly after he left her residence.

The vehicle has since been towed from the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

