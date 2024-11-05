HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested Monday following an attempted abduction in Homestead.

Homestead Police responded to a call about a suspicious male in the Homestead Pavilion of 2400 Northeast 10th Court.

In what appeared to be a common method of his, officials said, the suspect allegedly approached a resident, asking for help with his wife, a tactic identical to the one he employed in a previous case last week.

Probable cause was established, and 56-year-old David Gross Andersen was taken into custody.

He has since been linked to the case and charged for an attempted kidnapping at the Town Square Plaza on North Homestead Boulevard.

Further investigation reveals that Andersen had an outstanding felony warrant for check fraud.

According to authorities, he has been charged with loitering, attempted kidnapping, and more.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.