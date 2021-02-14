1 arrested following 2 ATV crashes in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities stopped reckless riders in Southwest Miami-Dade following two crashes involving all-terrain vehicles, leading officers to arrest one person.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the rider of an all-terrain vehicle slammed into a car along Southwest 72nd Street and State Road 826, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said that person was part of a group of riders who took their ATVs onto the highway.

Officials said two of them crashed near Southwest Eighth Street.

As a reminder, the use of ATV’s & other off-road type vehicles on highways is both illegal & dangerous!#FHP Troopers have seized a total of 4 ATV’s and arrested 1 subject after intercepting a group of reckless riders on State Road 826! pic.twitter.com/NlVTzPMja6 — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) February 14, 2021

That’s where troopers caught up to them and towed four vehicles in total.

Most of the riders fled when police arrived but one of them, identified as 20-year-old Deshawn Smith, was arrested.

Smith has been charged with reckless driving.

Miami-Dade Police is investigating the crash on Southwest 72nd Avenue, and FHP is handling the crash on Southwest Eighth Street.

