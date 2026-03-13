MIAMI (WSVN) - One person is in custody after officers raided a Miami smoke shop.

According to officials, a Miami Police SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant at the Ark Smoke Shop on Biscayne Boulevard, Thursday.

Detectives say an employee at the business was caught selling drugs to an undercover officer.

During the search, authorities found more than 100,000 grams of marijuana, edibles and vape pens.

Cellphone video captured several officers removing multiple objects from the store.

According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Andrey Lopez was arrested. He faces several drug-related charges.

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