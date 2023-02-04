NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - State authorities continue to raid a South Florida business over possible false merchandise.

Agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture on Friday said the raid at Solovision Optical has been going on since Monday, leading to the arrest of one person.

Officials with the Department of Agriculture were seen taking away dozens of boxes from the business, located near Northwest 167th Street and 57th Avenue.

The boxes are suspected to be filled with counterfeit glasses.

