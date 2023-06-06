MIAMI (WSVN) - A father and body shop owner was shot and killed while he was at his own business in Miami.

The City of Miami Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 11 a.m., Tuesday, following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, located at 7455 NW 7th Avenue, they discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds at the Perfect Paint & Body Shop. City of Miami Fire personnel arrived to provide medical assistance but pronounced the victim deceased on site.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Nader Aweidah.

“They screamed at me, ‘Call the police,’ and that’s what I did,” said Richard Rios, an employee.

Rios was working and said he didn’t hear the shooting or saw it. He immediately called police.

“As they were trying to revive him, but I saw when I walked to the office, I saw that he was out of it. He was gone,” Rios said.

One employee, who tried to help Aweidah, told 7News of camera he didn’t hear or see the shooting either because he was working out back.

He said several people tried carrying Aweidah out of the office in order to take him to the hospital, but it was too late.

Blood stains were seen on the employee’s clothes as he tried to help Aweidah.

In their efforts to gather crucial evidence, law enforcement is actively checking for surveillance footage in the surrounding area.

“If you know anything, please contact the City of Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva. “From our understanding, the victim was a very known and loved individual in the community, so please come forward and provide us with this information. It’s another senseless shooting. That has to stop.”

7News spoke to an individual who knew the Aweidah for more than 20 years and described him as a kind soul.

Aweidah was also known as “Bubba.”

“I’ve known him for many years, since 2017, and he got me out of jams, and every time he needs me, I come over here and help him because that’s what friends are for,” Rios said. “He’s a beautiful person. May God keep his soul forever. Love you, Bubba.”

On Wednesday, police arrested Ferris Phillips in Fort Lauderdale for the murder of Aweidah.

According to police, the investigation continues.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.