1 arrested after attempted car burglaries in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested one person in connection to several attempted car burglaries in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, several people tried to break into cars along Northwest 22nd Avenue and Seventh Street, early Saturday morning.

Investigators said the other subjects got away.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.