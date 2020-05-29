1 arrested after 2 people shot at Nordstrom in Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police announced an arrest after a shooting left two people hurt inside a department store at Aventura Mall.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to Nordstrom, just after 11 a.m., Friday.

#AventuraPolice Todays incident @AventuraMall was quickly addressed by Nordstrom security #AventuraMall security and @aventurapolice officers assigned to the mall leading to a quick arrest. This was an argument between 4 individuals & not related to anything else.@cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/zYjqmJymQe — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 29, 2020

7SkyForce HD hovered above where two people could be seen being wheeled to nearby ambulances.

Several customers could also be seen being led out of the store by officers.

Officials said an argument between four people escalated into shots being fired.

Police said the incident was “quickly addressed” by mall security and officers.

“We do not have any other threats to the community at this time,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Officials said the victims were transported to Aventura Hospital’s North Trauma Center.

The identity of the person arrested has not been released.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.