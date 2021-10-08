MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An altercation between two men escalated into physical violence at Miami International Airport’s American Airlines terminal, leaving one of them in handcuffs.

Cellphone video posted to Instagram captured the men as they exchanged blows at Gate D49, just before 4 p.m., Friday.

The footage was posted to social media by a traveler in the same concourse.

It appears other passengers tried to intervene, but the brawl went on for some time.

Police were called, and officers responded to the gate shortly after. They took one of the men into custody.

That man was later placed under arrest at the airport.

No one else was hurt.

The scuffle comes amid a rise of scenes like this in airports across the country.

It’s not known yet what led to Friday’s scuffle.

Both men were ready to board a flight to Atlanta. Witnesses said they didn’t make that flight.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.