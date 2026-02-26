MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities announced the arrest of one individual and the recovery of two stolen vehicles at a chop shop in Medley.

During a press conference on Thursday, Medley Police announced the arrest of one person after officers spotted suspicious activity at a chop shop.

“Upon our officers’ arrival, they saw a couple of bay doors and they were open. Suspicious, obviously, vehicles inside, taken apart,” said Medley Police Chief Louis Ponce.

According to authorities, officers were following a tracking device that was attached to a stolen vehicle, which led them to a warehouse near Northwest 74th Avenue on Wednesday.

A man who was inside at the time attempted to leave the premises but was detained by officers.

“This is, essentially, a mechanic shop, which they take stolen vehicles, they take them apart, they re-VIN them, put them together and sell them to the public,” said Ponce.

During a search of the warehouse, officers say they discovered two vehicles reported stolen. Officers say so far there are three victims impacted, but there could be more.

Investigators later towed five other vehicles from the shop for further review.

The detained man was identified as Rolando Garcia.

Garcia is now behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Officers noted that all the vehicles found inside the shop were different Infiniti models, which led them to believe the cars were either being sold for scrap or given new VINs for resale.

“The Town of Medley remains the standard for law and order, and we will not accept any illegal activities; we will prosecute you to the extent of the law,” said Ponce.

While Garcia has been the only arrest in the case, Medley officials emphasized that their investigation has only begun and that they expect more arrests.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.