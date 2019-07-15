1 arrested, 1 hurt after rollover crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of trying to leave the scene of a rollover crash in Northwest Miami-Dade has been arrested.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the crash along Northwest 107th Street and 17th Avenue just after 10 a.m., Monday.

Officials said a two-door car crashed into a white SUV, causing the SUV to roll over onto its roof near a wooded area.

An off-duty Miami Shores officer heard the crash and immediately responded.

Upon arriving, the officer noticed the driver of the car trying to flee the scene.

“I seen a car hit another car, and the dude tried to leave,” said a woman who wintessed the crash. “There was a lot of people standing around and heard the crash.”

The driver was detained a short time later.

The witness said it was the work of good Samaritans that helped police catch the attempted hit-and-run driver.

“People stopped the car,” she said, “and a lady blocked the car with her car so the dude wouldn’t leave. So there was a lot of witness helping out the vicitm who ran into the ditch.”

Rescue crews transported the SUV driver to an area hospital in fair condition.

It’s unclear what charges, if any, the driver faces.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.