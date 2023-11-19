NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood left one person dead, sent another to the hospital and led police to take two people into custody.

Upon arrival, Miami-Dade Police said, officers found two men shot in the area of Northwest 143rd Street and 16th Court.

One of the victims was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is said to be critically injured and recovering.

Police said the second victim died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers detained two people at the scene.

“The relationship between the victims and the two people detained, has been a crucial part of the investigation and our investigators are still attempting to piece that together,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin.

Police later arrested one of these two people. He was identified as 32-year-old Lekambrick Aljenard Hanna.

Hanna has since been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.