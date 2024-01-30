MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to Mercy Hospital after they suffered burns to their lower body due to a home fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed to the area near 17th Avenue and Northwest 187th Street in Miami Gardens on Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce captured the scene as crews worked to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.