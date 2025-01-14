HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was flown to the hospital after fierce flames ripped through a townhouse overnight.

“Oh my god! It’s not over,” said a woman.

Neighbors watched in shock as flames illuminated the sky and shot out of a roof in Homestead just before 11:00pm Monday.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire and was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The person appeared to be semi-alert.

Firefighters attacked the fierce flames from all angles, using a ladder as leverage to douse the home in water.

They worked diligently to knock down the flames and get the fire under control.

“It’s bad. I walked around. It’s bad,” said neighbor, Tommy Boykin.

Some of the windows of the back of the two-story home were shattered and had a lot of smoke damage.

Neighbors, like Tommy Boykin, and others with their pets, had to rush out of bed to get to safety.

“My neighbors woke me up by banging on the window,” said Boykin. “I been here 14 years. Never seen anything like this, so this is a surprise. I think its gutted back there.”

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

