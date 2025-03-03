SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person was hospitalized after gunfire erupted overnight at a bar in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place at around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday in the Redlands near the intersection of Southwest 256th St. and 183rd Court at the Club Glades bar.

Deputies and investigators have been in and out of the bar since the incident.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, three people in total were struck. One was transported as a trauma alert via Air Rescue to Jackson South Medical Center.

7News cameras captured crews bringing the victim in for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, as well as the conditions of the three victims, are currently unclear, as it is an ongoing investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.