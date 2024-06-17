OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle and a traffic-trailer crashed in Opa-locka.

The incident occurred at around 4:20 p.m., Monday, in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 127th Street.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed heavy police presence as the vehicle and the tractor-trailer had clear evidence of being smashed in, causing the trailer to block the roadway on Northwest 27th Avenue.

A person was injured and airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with a broken femur and head trauma. Their condition and the exact details of how they were injured are unknown at this time.

