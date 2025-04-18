MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was airlifted to a hospital following reports of a shooting in Miami Gardens Friday morning.

The shooting happened in area of Northwest 193rd Street and 46th Street and was first reported just before 7a.m., prompting a swift response from Miami Gardens Police.

One person was struck by the gunfire and they were airlifted to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert. The extent of their injuries is unknown. It’s unclear if anyone else was shot.

At the scene, crime scene tape blocked off the entrance to a home which appears to be at the center of the investigation.

At this time, it’s unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the home.

Police also have not stated whether or not a suspect has been taken into custody.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

