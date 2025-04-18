MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was airlifted to a hospital following reports of a double-shooting in Miami Gardens Friday morning.

The shooting happened in area of Northwest 193rd Street and 46th Street and was first reported just after 6:45a.m., prompting a swift response from Miami Gardens Police.

Police said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was airlifted to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert. While the other was transported via ground. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

At the scene, crime scene tape blocked off the entrance to a home which appears to be at the center of the investigation.

At this time, it’s unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the home.

Neighbors said a police presence is common in the area.

7News cameras captured police speaking to two individuals in the back of separate police cars.

Police also have not stated whether or not a suspect has been taken into custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

