MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was airlifted to a hospital following reports of a double-shooting in Miami Gardens Friday morning.
The shooting happened in area of Northwest 193rd Street and 46th Street and was first reported just after 6:45a.m., prompting a swift response from Miami Gardens Police.
Police said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One man was airlifted to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert. While the other was transported via ground. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
At the scene, crime scene tape blocked off the entrance to a home which appears to be at the center of the investigation.
At this time, it’s unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the home.
Neighbors said a police presence is common in the area.
7News cameras captured police speaking to two individuals in the back of separate police cars.
Police also have not stated whether or not a suspect has been taken into custody.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.