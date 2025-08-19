BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was airlifted to the hospital after nearly being electrocuted in Bal Harbour.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of 102nd Street and Collins Avenue at around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Units initially reported conducting a Stokes basket operation to lower the patient to safety.

Fire officials later confirmed the man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

No additional details about the patient’s condition or the circumstances leading to the injury were immediately released.

