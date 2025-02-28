SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car plunged into a canal after colliding with a tractor trailer, prompting a swift response from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and their dive teams.

The incident happened in the area of 112th Avenue, just south of the Turnpike.

As a result of the collision, the car went off-road, landed on it’s roof and quickly sank to the bottom of the water.

One person was extracted from the car. Following the extraction, paramedics began to administer CPR as the person was experiencing cardiac-arrest. They were air-transported to Jackson Memorial South.

Dives teams continued to conduct a thorough search for any additional occupants, but did not find any.

Traffic has been brought to a slow crawl as two right northbound lanes of the Turnpike, near exit 9, are closed.

