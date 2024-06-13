NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An adult was airlifted to the hospital after being bitten by a dog in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of the 1400 block and Northwest 118th Street just after 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.