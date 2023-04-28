MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A wrong-way crash on the Florida Turnpike near the Hard Rock Stadium has caused emergency responders to close down the roads in order to airlift a driver involved in the collision.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Friday morning, a white Chevy Camaro traveled north on the southbound lanes of the highway, near the Southwest 199th Street exit, before it collided with a silver Toyota pickup truck.

Live video footage showed the damage to the cars involved; the Chevy was completely demolished while the truck appeared to have stopped right in front of a concrete barrier.

Officials said the driver of the Chevy was pinned inside. After he was removed, the man was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

As a result of this incident, both northbound and southbound lanes were closed off so authorities can land a rescue helicopter. The northbound and southbound lanes have since reopened.

